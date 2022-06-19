ANDREA FELSTED: Fashion hasn’t been this fashionable since ‘Sex and the City’

After years of prioritising casual over chic, fashion is back in fashion. But for how long?

The question is of more than sartorial importance. Many retailers mistakenly bet big on consumers continuing to slouch in their sweatpants; now they must decide whether the current revival of fancy dresses and smart suits is a post-pandemic flash in the pan or heralds a renewed trend that will last a few more seasons.

Rising inflation and looming recession fears have hit retail hard.

Chains including Target and Walmart, for example, are struggling with a glut of inventory as consumers have changed tastes or cut back. But amid the maelstrom, there is one bright spot: fashion.

On both sides of the Atlantic, shoppers are throwing off their loungewear and reaching for elegant dresses and blazers.

Ralph Lauren, Nordstrom and Macy’s have all reported an upswing in demand for dressier items.