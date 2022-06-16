Tunisia at a standstill as public workers union strikes

A one-day general strike gripped Tunisia on Thursday as its biggest union tested authorities’ resolve to push ahead with austerity measures likely needed to secure an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

Most public companies closed while trains and buses stopped running. The stoppage was also likely to disrupt administrative services, as well as operations of state airline Tunisair, power and gas utility STEG, the state phosphate miner and a major oil refiner.

The first nationwide industrial action since November 2018 was called by the powerful Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), which represents about 1-million workers at more than 150 state-run enterprises and public bodies. It poses a major challenge for President Kais Saied as a deteriorating economy fuels opposition to his seizure of executive power last year.

The union is demanding top officials agree to talks on reducing the rising costs facing Tunisians — prices fanned by the war in Ukraine — as the government prepares to cut wages and lower food and energy subsidies as part of its negotiations with the IMF. Saied on Wednesday talked with the ruler of the United Arab Emirates on possible investments.

On her way to join a rally near the UGTT’s offices in Tunis, 55-year-old Maryam Masoudi cited the surge in prices. “We live in harsh conditions and the government is indifferent,” she said. “The president is only busy with the constitution. Are we going to eat the constitution?”