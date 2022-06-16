Suspect admitted to killing Phillips and Pereira, Brazil authorities say

Brazil’s Federal Police have confirmed that one of the suspects arrested in connection with the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous activist Bruno Pereira had confessed to killing the pair.

Speaking at an evening press conference, Eduardo Alexandre Fontes, superintendent of the Federal Police in Amazonas, said that the main suspect in the case had taken authorities to a location in the western reaches of Brazil’s Amazon, a border region with Peru where “human remains” were recovered.

The remains need to undergo a forensic examination to confirm that they are the bodies of Phillips and Pereira. The pair’s vessel was sunk and hasn’t yet been recovered, police said.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Fontes said.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday took to Twitter to express his condolences to the men’s families. His government has come in for some criticism at home and abroad over its track record of calling for development of the Amazon rainforest.

Phillips, a regular contributor to the Guardian newspaper, and Pereira disappeared 10 days ago while on a reporting trip near the triple-border region of Brazil, Colombia and Peru. The two had been interviewing indigenous communities about defending their territory against illegal incursions by hunters, loggers and fisherman.