Greening air travel will not be plane sailing

Aligning aviation with the Paris goals “is possible but will require significant ambition and investment”, warned the new report. In every scenario, the largest pollution reductions come from the same source: sustainable aviation fuels, or SAFs. The most ambitious path calls for alternative fuels to comprise 17% of aircraft fuel use by 2030 and 100% by 2050. In a more moderate scenario, SAFs made up 3% of aircraft fuels by 2030 and 50% of fuel use by mid-century.

Sustainable fuels are a lot more expensive than traditional jet fuel. The report suggests that government policies could encourage the use of SAF by offering tax breaks and other incentives while also making fossil fuels more expensive. Either way, the airlines are likely to pass at least some of the higher costs on to passengers and customers. Compared to a status-quo, do-nothing pathway, the most aggressive carbon-reduction scenario leads to a 7% drop in passenger traffic and a 22% increase in ticket prices by 2050, driven by a 70% rise in fuel costs. Even then, the airline industry would be consistent with a 1.7°C warming target, still higher than the Paris ideal.

The aviation industry is “a really hard sector to decarbonise”, if not the most difficult one, said Samantha Gross, director of Brookings’ Energy Security and Climate Initiative and who was not involved in the study. Consequently, “it will be among the last and most expensive and hardest emissions to eliminate”.

The report also outlined continuing improvements in aeroplane designs and flight patterns that could cut the climate pollution of each flight. Years down the line, the report predicted electric planes or aircraft running on hydrogen could make up a growing share of short-distance flights.

Those technologies don’t really exist yet, said World Resources Institute research analyst Clea Schumer. “We don’t know when they will,” she said. “We need something fast” — like SAFs — “that can be dropped into existing infrastructure.”

Another way the airline industry could claim emissions reductions is through the use of carbon offsets, which involve investing in climate-friendly programmes that may prevent emissions releases or reduce emissions directly. But offsets vary widely in quality and effectiveness. The ICCT study didn’t include offsets in its analysis.

Bloomberg News

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com