News

Fed hikes benchmark rate by 75 bps to cool rampant inflation

It’s the biggest increase since 1994, and central bank officials signal they will keep raising rates aggressively this year

15 June 2022 - 20:20 Craig Torres
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Washington — Federal Reserve officials raised their main interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point — the biggest increase since 1994 — and signalled they will keep hiking aggressively in 2022, resorting to drastic measures to restrain the rampant inflation they failed to forecast.

Slammed by critics for not anticipating the fastest price gains in four decades and then for being too slow to respond to it, chair Jerome Powell and colleagues on Wednesday intensified their effort to cool prices by lifting the target range for the federal funds rate to 1.5% to 1.75%.

They projected raising it to 3.4% by year-end, implying another 175 basis points of tightening this year.

The median official saw a peak rate of 3.8% in 2023, and five officials forecast a federal funds rate above 4%; the median projection in March was for 1.9% this year and 2.8% next. Traders in futures markets were betting on a peak rate of about 4% ahead of the release.

The Fed reiterated it will shrink its huge balance sheet by $47.5bn a month — a move that took effect June 1 — stepping up to $95bn in September.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate”, it said in a statement on Wednesday after a two-day meeting in Washington. “The committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective.”

The central bankers also revised their outlook for the economy from the soft-landing scenario of March to a bumpier touchdown, underscoring the tough task Powell faces as he tries to tame inflation running about three times the Fed’s 2% target without causing a recession.

Having just won Senate confirmation to a second four-year term, Powell must also re-establish the Fed’s inflation-fighting credibility with investors and with Americans who are furious over the soaring cost of living.

Inflation gauge

The Fed aims for 2% inflation measured by the commerce department's personal consumption expenditures price index, which rose 6.3% in the 12 months through April, near a 40-year high. Policymakers now forecast the gauge to advance 5.2% this year, up from 4.3% in the March projections, based on the median estimate of Fed governors and regional presidents.

They forecast GDP growth to slow to 1.7% this year compared with a 2.8% expansion projection in March. Unemployment could rise to 4.1% at the end of 2024 from 3.6%.

The FOMC vote, which included newly sworn-in governors Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson, included a dissent from Kansas City Fed president Esther George, who preferred a half-point increase.

Powell will testify before Congress over two days next week, where he can expect to be challenged over his central bank’s performance.

Bloomberg News.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns of US economic ‘hurricane’

Dimon tells banking conference the Fed should take forceful measures to avoid tipping the world’s biggest economy into a recession
World
1 week ago

Economy: red lights flashing

The risks of a global recession are mounting, with this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos being described as one of the gloomiest since the global ...
Features
6 days ago

JENNY PARIS: The Fed set to trim bond holdings

US central bank will withdraw liquidity from markets by reducing its $8.9-trillion balance sheet
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Jerome Powell sworn in to second term as Fed chief

Also sworn in were Lael Brainard as vice-chair and new board of governors members Philip Jefferson and Lisa Cook, the first black woman to serve on ...
World
3 weeks ago

Powell vows Fed will keep raising rates until inflation tamed

Fed will not hesitate until there's ‘clear and convincing’ evidence inflation is in retreat, says Federal Reserve chair
News
4 weeks ago
