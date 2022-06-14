×

EU seeks stronger energy ties with Israel to cut reliance on Russia

Ursula von der Leyen tells Israelis the bloc is determined to be free of 'bully' Russia’s fossil fuels

14 June 2022 - 20:48 Daniel Avis, Chiara Albanese and Gwen Ackerman
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: REUTERS/KENZO TRIBOULLARD
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: REUTERS/KENZO TRIBOULLARD

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi met Israeli officials on Tuesday, seeking to forge stronger energy ties with the Middle Eastern country and reduce their reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

The EU  continues to explore two “major” energy projects with Israel, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said. One is a power cable connecting Israel with Cyprus and Greece. The other is a pipeline for natural gas and hydrogen in the eastern Mediterranean.

“The Kremlin’s behaviour only strengthens our resolve to break free of our dependence of Russian fossil fuels,” Von der Leyen said in a speech in southern Israel. “We are now exploring ways to step up our energy co-operation with Israel.”

Draghi echoed those sentiments after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“We want to reduce our dependency on Russia’s gas and accelerate energy transition to the climate goals we have set,” Draghi said.

The EU has reached out to multiple gas producers following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a bid to secure alternative supplies. Since the EU imported about 40% of its gas from Russia in 2021, it may need to tap numerous sources of the fuel — as well as raise renewables output — to meet demand.

The EU has been in talks with Israel in recent months about it sending gas to Europe via Egypt, which has liquefied natural gas export terminals.

Israeli energy minister Karine Elharrar recently reversed a plan to halt new gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, announcing that a tender will begin later in 2023.

“Europe needs energy and Israel has natural gas in our economic waters,” Bennett said, alongside Draghi. “This is good news for Israel, Italy and Europe.”

Bloomberg News
Report finds EU overlooking livestock methane emissions

The bloc ignores the agriculture sector and chooses to focus on discharges from oil and gas production
News
5 hours ago

EU legislators back ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

Some carmakers said the target was too early, given the uncertain rollout of EV chargers
Life
5 days ago

LIONEL LAURENT: EU concessions to Russia mount amid sanctions fatigue

The cost of hitting Putin in energy preys on leaders’ minds amid high inflation and economic slowdown
Opinion
1 week ago

ZAK SADEK: Net-zero deadline is much closer than we realise

SA’s heavy reliance on coal means time isn’t on our side in the race to meet the Paris Agreement’s 2050 target
Opinion
8 hours ago

IAN BREMMER: Russia has already lost the war with Ukraine

This self-inflicted damage is irreversible for at least as long as Vladimir Putin remains in charge
Opinion
1 week ago
