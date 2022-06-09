Study finds developmental delays in babies exposed to Covid in womb
Babies whose mothers caught Covid-19 were at risk of being diagnosed with delayed speech or motor skills by their first birthday
Babies whose mothers caught Covid-19 during pregnancy faced nearly double the risk of being diagnosed with delayed speech or motor skills by their first birthday, according to a study of medical records.
While the risk of developmental delays was low overall, it rose to about 6% among babies who were exposed to Covid in the womb, while unexposed infants’ risk was about 3%, according to findings released in the journal JAMA Network Open. The lags were seen in behaviours such as rolling over, reaching for objects or babbling — basic milestones of infancy. ..
