An explosion of child deaths is about to happen in the Horn of Africa, says Unicef
Millions of head of cattle and crops have been lost due to climate change, with the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 worsening crisis
13 June 2022 - 14:18
A hunger crisis in the Horn of Africa region is intensifying, with the lives of hundreds of thousands of children at risk, the UN, aid agencies and government officials have warned.
More than 1.7-million children in parts of Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya urgently need treatment for acute malnutrition, according to Unicef. In Somalia about 7.1-million people — almost half the population — will confront crisis-level food insecurity or worse until at least September 2022 and 213,000 of them face catastrophic hunger and starvation, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) and the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now