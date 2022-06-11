Rising demand drives record high US fuel prices

Petrol has topped an average of $5 a gallon in the US for the first time, signalling the latest pain point for consumers and President Joe Biden’s efforts to curb inflation.

Demand has jumped to the highest level this year, just more than a week into the peak US driving season. Pump prices rose to $5.004 a gallon early Saturday in a rally that began in mid-April, according to auto club AAA. In California, the most expensive state to fill up, prices are as high as $6.43 a gallon.

Record US prices at the pump have been a main cause of inflation that is running at the highest levels in 40 years. Biden accused ExxonMobil and other oil companies of exploiting high petrol prices after labour department data on Friday showed that consumer prices unexpectedly accelerated, rising 8.6% in the year to May.