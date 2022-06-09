×

Tank of petrol in UK hits more than £100

For petrol and diesel, a bottleneck in the global refining system has worsened already elevated prices

09 June 2022 - 15:42 Alaric Nightingale
The cost of fully filling up a standard UK car with petrol surged above £100 for the first time, underscoring the unrelenting pressure the country faces from spiraling fuel prices.

“It’s a truly dark day today for drivers with petrol now crossing the thoroughly depressing threshold of £100 a tank,” RAC spokesperson Simon Williams said. 

Britain, like the rest of the world, is seeing the cost of living rising. Fuel prices feed into that because they affect almost every corner of the economy — from mobility to the cost of producing goods. 

Oil prices have surged since the invasion of Ukraine on concern about the supply of Russian supplies. For petrol and diesel, a bottleneck in the global refining system has exacerbated already elevated prices, while the Britain also taxes road fuel consumption more than some other countries, including the US. 

Filling up a standard 55l car with petrol now costs £100.27, while the same for diesel rose to £103.43, RAC’s data show.

Average petrol prices rose 0.9% to 182.31p a litre. Diesel advanced 0.8% to 188.05p.

Fuel retailers dismiss deregulation as the answer to record-high prices

Industry association says restructuring will do little to alleviate prices, as evidenced by the unregulated UK market where petrol is more expensive ...
National
21 hours ago

How fuel prices are affecting used car buying behaviour

Searches for hybrid and electric cars are gaining momentum, both trending upwards
National
1 day ago

Godongwana eyes tapping oil reserves again to plug R4.5bn gap

Sale of more crude oil reserves on the cards to fund fuel levy reprieve
Economy
1 day ago
