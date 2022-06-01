Spotify podcasters earn a packet with little more than white noise

In 2019, Brandon Reed, a Walt Disney employee who lives in Florida, started using Anchor to host some white-noise programming that he hoped would help his baby son fall asleep. Reed wasn’t aiming to build a successful podcast, he said, but soon the Spotify algorithm started pushing people to his show, 12 Hour Sound Machines (no loops or fades). That year, he created three free episodes filled with hours of static noises.

Now, three years later, about 100,000 listeners play his show daily. What began as essentially a cosy sound blanket for his baby, now regularly pops worldwide on Spotify’s charts of the most popular podcast episodes. Last year, Reed’s show made the top charts in four countries.

“I didn’t even intend for people to listen to this,” he said.

At one point last year, it climbed to number 15 on the top podcast chart, putting him in the company of programmes such as Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert and the New York Times’ The Daily.

His inadvertent hit has also made the charts on Apple’s Podcasts app and has reached more than 26.6-million total listens, he said. Reed now offers a $2.99 monthly subscription, which gives paying customers access to additional sounds and the ability to request new ones. When a chiropractor needed railroad clacking for an anxious patient, Reed went out and captured it. So far, he’s made more than $10,000 through subscriptions.

White-noise fans tend to be fiercely loyal, Reed says. One time, he changed the frequency of a static track and afterward he heard from a regular listener frantically begging him to change it back because it was the only sound that would put their baby to sleep.

“What’s funny is how important this has become to people,” Reed said.

Though Spotify appears to have stumbled into the demand for white-noise podcasts, all the networks are looking for new hits and are courting a wider array of creators. Last year, Apple Podcasts introduced subscriptions ahead of Spotify. Meanwhile, Amazon.com is investing in meditation and other wellness-related podcasts that will be exclusively available through Amazon Music.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.