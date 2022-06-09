Credit Suisse puts the brakes on China expansion

Credit Suisse is tapping the brakes on its China expansion, postponing its biggest mainland project, in a sign that weakness in Asia’s largest economy is prompting global banks to temper ambitious growth plans.

The Zurich-based lender has delayed the targeted launch of its locally incorporated bank by a year to 2024, the second postponement since the project was conceived two years ago, according to people familiar with the matter. A local bank would allow Credit Suisse to build a branch network to fuel its wealth management business, the people said, asking not be named discussing internal deliberations. The plans may be subject to change.

The project has been delayed by a sluggish industrywide licensing process on the mainland and, more recently, questions from some senior Credit Suisse executives in Zurich over the need to pour resources into the project at a time when Covid-19 lockdowns and an unprecedented crackdown on private enterprise are slowing the economy and hurting deal-making, one of the people said. The scandal-hit bank is keeping a tighter rein on investments and a recent global reorganisation has taken autonomy away from Asia.

“We are maybe waiting a little bit with some of the growth investments,” Thomas Gottstein, Credit Suisse CEO, said at a conference on Thursday. He denied that the lender is delaying its application for a local bank in China and said its overall rollout in the nation is on track. The firm is slowing its hiring of relationship managers, he said.

Credit Suisse warned on Wednesday it will post a loss in the second quarter and that it will speed up cost cuts amid challenging markets, weak customer flows and client deleveraging, specifically citing the Asia-Pacific region. The bank is weighing job cuts across regions and divisions such as investment banking and wealth management, people familiar with the plans have said.

The bank’s stock slipped 3% on Thursday after State Street Corporation declined to comment on a blog report that it could make a bid for the company.

The delay of the local bank project comes as Credit Suisse is also slowing hiring on the mainland, becoming one of the first global banks to rein in its tempo after a rush to take advantage of China’s 2020 opening of its $57-trillion financial industry. The firm gained control in 2020 over its securities venture in the country, and has plans to take full ownership. It said in 2021 it planned to triple its headcount in China over the next few years.

“Credit Suisse is committed to China as a strategic market in our overall regional APAC [Asia Pacific] footprint, and there is a clear mandate to remain on track with the continued buildout of our onshore franchise across wealth management, investment banking and asset management, as the Chinese regulatory and market opportunities allow,” a bank spokesperson said.

“As part of our strategy, we continue to invest in our China footprint including our immediate focus of taking full ownership of our securities joint venture, as we have stated previously.”