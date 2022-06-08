Iran cuts amount of nuclear data monitors can access, as IAEA censure looms

Iran moved to further restrict the information that international nuclear monitors can access as diplomats prepare to formally censure the nation for failing to co-operate with investigators.

Authorities in Iran are disabling cameras connected to the Online Enrichment Monitoring system, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says the cameras were installed at the Natanz enrichment plant and form part of Iran’s 2015 agreement with world powers.

The agency’s 35-member board of governors is convening this week in Vienna, and could vote to censure Iran as early as Wednesday after diplomats criticised the country for “systematic insufficient co-operation” with IAEA monitors. Inspectors are demanding Tehran step up assistance to their investigation into uranium traces detected at undeclared Iranian sites.

Disabling the cameras is a largely symbolic move ahead of the impending vote as Iran had already ceased providing agency monitors with data from the machines a year ago, as part of its gradual retraction of inspection powers granted under the 2015 agreement. But the move — and any censure — will further sour the mood around stalled attempts to resurrect the 2015 accord.

The so-called OLEM technology was developed by US laboratories and the IAEA to help account for Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium. The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran said disabling the cameras was in response to the IAEA “taking Iran’s co-operation for granted,” IRNA reported.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesperson for the Iranian organisation, said on state television that most of the IAEA’s cameras continued to operate, while leaving open the possibility of additional monitoring restrictions. An IAEA spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.