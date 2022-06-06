Airlines only partly to blame for sky-high ticket prices

For more than two years, the main topic of conversation pretty much everywhere has been about the effect of Covid-19. Now that the worst of the pandemic seems to be over and people are travelling more freely again, another hot topic is: expensive plane tickets.

People are looking for flights — sometimes their first in years — in a rush of what has been termed “revenge travel”. “The demand is off the charts,” Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said at an industry conference last week, noting that fares this summer may be 30% higher than prepandemic levels. “It’s coming with leisure, it’s coming with premium customers, it’s coming with business, it’s coming with international. It doesn’t matter what the category is.”

Global movement

The trend is across geographies, though some places are more squeezed than others. Searches for a return economy-class ticket between Hong Kong and London on Cathay Pacific Airways in late June turn up prices as high as HK$42,051 ($5,360), which is more than five times the typical cost before the pandemic. Direct flights between New York and London around the same time cost more than $2,000 in economy class.

“Ticket prices are really expensive these days,” said Jacqueline Khoo, who works in tourism. Her company paid S$5,000 ($3,632) for a colleague’s return trip with Singapore Airlines to Hamburg later in June. That used to cost about S$2,000, she said. “It’s really amazing that an economy seat ticket would cost you so much.”

A Mastercard Economics Institute study found the cost of flying from Singapore was on average 27% higher in April than in 2019, while flights from Australia were 20% more.

There are several reasons for the higher fares.

Giant jets parked

Carriers are cautious about bringing back all their idled jets, even though most countries have eased cross-border restrictions. That is particularly true for giant aircraft such as Airbus’s A380 superjumbos and Boeing’s older 747-8s, as airlines turn to more fuel-efficient models such as A350s and 787 Dreamliners.

Carriers also scaled down their networks during Covid-19, none more so than Cathay, which has been hemmed in by Hong Kong’s onerous travel and quarantine rules. That has left people considering lengthy journeys with one or more stopovers, whereas before they might have flown direct. British Airways does not even fly to Hong Kong at the moment.

With fewer planes in the skies, there are fewer seats to meet the recovery in demand, which has pushed up fares.