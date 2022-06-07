×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Tourists in Japan need to comply or will be sent home

07 June 2022 - 10:44 Kanoko Matsuyama
File photo. Picture: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO
File photo. Picture: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO

Tourists visiting Japan may be sent home if they fail to abide by rules requiring them to wear masks, sanitise their hands thoroughly and buy private health insurance, according to guidelines set by the government ahead of the cautious, gradual reopening of Japan’s borders.

Travel companies will be required to explain the rules and book tours only for customers who have agreed to comply. That will include a warning that the tourists could be asked to leave Japan if they disobey the rules. The guidelines, announced by the government’s tourism agency on Tuesday, are part of an effort to restart inbound tourism after the borders closed in early 2020.

The island nation is set to allow package-tour visitors from June 10. Though a limit on arrivals from overseas will be doubled to 20,000 people a day, that is just a trickle compared with pre-pandemic visitor levels. While some businesses and legislators are calling for the country to end the daily cap, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration has also been keen to project a strict-on-Covid-19 stance ahead of upper house elections in July. 

Under the proposed guidelines, tested last month with a limited number of tour groups, visitors will be asked to sit at designated seats in restaurants. Travel agents should plan tours that avoid crowds, keep records of movements and accompany those testing positive for Covid and close contacts to facilities for isolation.

The rule is not based on scientific evidence and is unfriendly to travellers, said Kenji Shibuya, an epidemiologist and research director at the Tokyo Foundation for Policy Research. Japan has acquired high immunity against Covid and can further ease its infection controls to boost social activities, he said.

“The government is treating Japanese and foreign tourists differently and the differences can’t be scientifically explained,” said Shibuya. “There’s no evidence that being accompanied by tour guides will lower the risks of infection. In endemic situations, it should be left to individuals to manage their own risks.” 

Last month, Japan softened its mask guidance to note that masks are not always necessary outdoors. Still, most people in Japan continue to wear masks when outside. They are still recommended when in crowded places or during conversations outdoors, as well as in most indoor spaces and on public transport, according to the health ministry.

Japan’s reopening involves allowing entry from countries and regions where infection levels are low. They will be divided into three categories — red, yellow and blue — depending on their assessed virus risk, according to the foreign ministry.

Travellers arriving from the 98 countries or regions on the blue list will be able to bypass quarantine as long as they pass a pre-departure Covid test, according to the foreign ministry. Those on the yellow list will also require proof of vaccination to skip quarantine. 

Japan has fared relatively well during the pandemic, with the lowest mortality rate per 100,000 among G7 countries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

Japan dips its toe back into foreign tourism

Relaxing strict pandemic rules required months of pressure from travel and tourism executives
Life
6 days ago

Trickle of tourists makes Angkor Wat a sublime sanctuary

In Siem Reap, Cambodia, travel has just begun to reopen, creating glimmers of hope for locals
News
4 months ago

Omicron whips around the globe, prompting renewed restrictions

Many countries are on high alert as the latest health crisis also takes a toll on financial markets, which fear the impact on the global economic ...
World
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of ‘material breach’ of ...
News
2.
Ryanair gives South Africans Afrikaans quiz to ...
News
3.
Putin is ruled by tunnel vision of professional ...
News
4.
Hawkish Fed puts tech stocks and cryptocurrencies ...
News
5.
Tencent-backed fleet business links with ...
News

Related Articles

Wine industry wants to turn excess lockdown wine into cider

National

Japan dips its toe back into foreign tourism

Life

GUY STEHLIK: Is the star grading system due an overhaul?

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.