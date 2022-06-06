×

News

McDonald’s to include halloumi fries in summer menu

Fast-food company will launch four new burgers inspired by foods from Italy, Spain and Cyprus

07 June 2022 - 15:42 Damian Shepherd
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

McDonald’s will serve halloumi fries in the UK this summer as it shakes up its menu in a bid to attract more customers in a competitive market.

The fast-food giant will launch four new burgers inspired by foods from Italy, Spain and Cyprus, including offerings such as the Spicy Spanish Stack and Chicken Fiesta. McDonald’s will also serve mozzarella dippers, a tiramisu-flavoured McFlurry, and a Spanish fruit punch drink.

The move comes at a time when fast food and restaurant chains in Britain are facing intense competition to win customers as the country faces the worst cost of living crisis in decades. 

A host of rivals, including Pret A Manger and Greggs, recently changed their menus to introduce wider cuisines and more plant-based and cheaper options.

McDonald’s recently reported first-quarter results that beat expectations, showing that customers are still prepared to dine out. However, as inflation surges in many key markets and disposable income is stretched there will be pressure to keep attracting diners.

The world’s biggest restaurant group traditionally changes its menus between summer and winter but this is the first time it will be serving halloumi fries in the UK. The summer items will be introduced on a varying schedule and will be available only for a few weeks between June and September. 

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

