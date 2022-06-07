×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Japan to get tough on greenwashing

07 June 2022 - 10:38 Takashi Umekawa
Picture: 123RF/TSUNG-LIN WU
Picture: 123RF/TSUNG-LIN WU

Japan’s financial regulator is looking at new measures to curb greenwashing to ensure that financial products labelled ESG are sustainable, according to people familiar with the matter.  

The Financial Services Agency wants to increase its oversight and guidance on products relating to environmental, social and governance issues, such as requiring asset managers to increase disclosures to customers, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. 

Japan is joining a global push by regulators to ratchet up scrutiny of ESG funds as criticism mounts about their sustainability credentials. In May, Deutsche Bank and its asset management unit DWS had their Frankfurt offices raided by police amid a probe of greenwashing, prompting the head of the unit to step down.

Some European regulators are even starting to question the quality of the rules the industry needs to follow. According to the national regulator of France, holes in the EU’s rule book invite greenwashing. These standards, known as sustainable finance disclosure regulation, have become a global benchmark for ESG investing thanks to their early introduction relative to other jurisdictions.

Japan, with one of the largest ESG fund and green bond markets in Asia, is looking to introduce the new guidance by March, with cabinet expected to approve the Financial Services Agency’s plans to increase oversight as early as Tuesday. 

Last year, a popular ESG fund managed by Morgan Stanley and sold by Mizuho Financial in Japan triggered an industry-wide review by regulators to protect investors from possible greenwashing. In response, the fund improved disclosures with a revised prospectus and enhanced monthly reports, a spokesperson said at the time. 

The new Financial Services Agency guidance will be included in Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s “new form of capitalism” document, which aims to reduce social disparities and drive the economy, the people said. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank replaces DWS unit chief amid greenwashing probe

Stefan Hoops has the task of fixing the crisis at one of Europe’s biggest investment firms
News
4 days ago

MARTYN DAVIES: Sustainable finance is driving investment in changing the future

Companies across all industries are making strong purpose-driven commitments and strategic shifts
Opinion
3 weeks ago

CHANTELLE PRETORIUS: How greenwashing blots sustainability-linked bonds

Issuers use chance to obtain cheaper funding while investors grapple with dynamics
Opinion
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of ‘material breach’ of ...
News
2.
Ryanair gives South Africans Afrikaans quiz to ...
News
3.
Putin is ruled by tunnel vision of professional ...
News
4.
Hawkish Fed puts tech stocks and cryptocurrencies ...
News
5.
Tencent-backed fleet business links with ...
News

Related Articles

Deutsche Bank replaces DWS unit chief amid greenwashing probe

News

MARTYN DAVIES: Sustainable finance is driving investment in changing the future

Opinion

CHANTELLE PRETORIUS: How greenwashing blots sustainability-linked bonds

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.