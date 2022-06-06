Ryanair gives South Africans Afrikaans quiz to prove their identity on entering UK
Europe’s largest low-cost airline imposed the measure to prevent the use of fraudulent passports, it says
Ryanair is ordering South Africans travelling to the UK to complete a list of questions in Afrikaans to prove their identity — only one of 11 official languages spoken in the country.
Europe’s largest low-cost airline imposed the measure to prevent the use of fraudulent passports, the company said in a statement on Monday.
“If they are unable to complete this questionnaire, they will be refused travel and issued with a full refund,” Ryanair said.
The quiz contains 15 general knowledge questions about SA, including a multiple choice to identify the nation’s capital, according to a copy published by the Beeld newspaper. Others asked which side of the road people drive on and the name of the country’s highest mountain.
Afrikaans is the third-most spoken first language in SA, behind Zulu and Xhosa. It is a legacy of the earliest colonists from the Netherlands in the 17th century, and was a cause of contention during the apartheid era over attempts to enforce its use in schools.
News of the measure prompted a backlash on South African social media over the weekend. Alex Macheras, an independent aviation analyst, called it “categorically insane and discriminatory.”
