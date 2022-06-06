Putin is ruled by tunnel vision of professional deformation

Ivan Krastev, a Bulgarian political scientist, concurs: “He is constantly speaking of betrayal and deceit.”

As Putin sees history and current events, Krastev says: “Things never happen spontaneously. If people demonstrate, he doesn’t ask, why are they out on the streets? He asks, who sent them?”

Viewed thus, many of Putin’s hallucinations become fathomable. The Soviet Union didn’t fall; it was pushed (by a hostile West). The “colour revolutions” in former Soviet Republics weren’t primal yells for freedom by people who felt oppressed; those protesters were hired or manipulated by the CIA and other Western secret services. Ukrainians don’t want to join the EU for its promise of prosperity, progress and liberty; they’re doing it because they’re run by Nazis whose real objective is to encircle and betray Russia and Putin.

Another aspect of this particular deformation professionelle concerns truth — or rather, the complete absence and irrelevance of the very notion. For years, people such as Peter Pomerantsev, a Soviet-born British author, have pointed out that Putin flaunts his power by defining “reality” as arbitrarily as he pleases.

The once-and-always KGB agent knows that “if nothing is true, then anything is possible”, Pomerantsev says. “We are left with the sense that we don’t know what Putin will do next — that he’s unpredictable and thus dangerous. We’re rendered stunned, spun, and flummoxed by the Kremlin’s weaponisation of absurdity and unreality.”

While he was German ambassador to the Kremlin, Von Fritsch experienced first-hand the cognitive whiplash this produces in others. “In some conversations in Moscow after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, I had the feeling that we invaded the peninsula rather than Russia.” If there is no truth, it no longer matters whether you distort reality or invert it, as long as you can. In Putin’s system, lying isn’t a bug, it’s a feature.

So what makes Putin different from the rest of us? A lot:

While we may all suffer from some deformation professionelle (journalists are hardly immune), most of us aren't spies.

Biased as our world views may be, most of us still have to occasionally encounter and interact with other people, who have different perspectives. Putin, by contrast, appears to be completely isolated in his alternate reality.

Even when we go off the deep end, most of us don't have enough power to hurt millions of innocent bystanders (though the grieving people of Uvalde, Texas, know that a person acting alone can still destroy the lives of many). Putin does have that ultimate power, which comes with the codes to launch nukes.

His formative years in the KGB caused a deformation professionelle that has left Putin cynical, paranoid, vengeful, unscrupulous and ruthless. And above all, mendacious. Ukraine, the West and the world must keep that in mind in calibrating a strategy against him.

