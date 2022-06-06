Chinese hustle: chip technology theft reveals a threat to Western industry

The judge informed the jury that Li admitted to destroying evidence, breaking the hard drive’s circuit board into pieces before turning it over to Xtal’s attorneys on the eve of trial, according to trial transcripts.

Xtal’s attorney, Donald Putterman, acknowledged that Li stole the source code and damaged the hard drive. “There’s no sugarcoating with what Wanyu Li did,” Putterman told the court. “You can’t do it. It was wrong. It was illegal. Off the charts.”

However, he said, no-one at Xtal knew that Li had the stolen code. “It was never actually used by Xtal,” he said. “Xtal never made a penny on it.”

Pleaded guilty

ASML attorneys referred the case to Santa Clara County’s district attorney’s office, which filed criminal charges in April 2019 alleging theft of trade secrets against Yu, Li and Lan, according to court documents.

Li, 56, pleaded guilty to a felony charge and Lan, 48, to a misdemeanour charge, both for taking computer data, according to prosecutor Erin West. Li was sentenced to seven months of electronic monitoring, and Lan to 90 days of community service, she said.

Both men, through their attorneys, declined to comment. When authorities went to arrest the three men in May 2019, Yu had left for China, West said.

ASML’s attorneys accused Yu of orchestrating the thefts. Yu was on emails where his employees discussed using the Dutch company’s source code to help speed up Xtal’s software development, according to testimony from ASML’s forensic experts. He also had copies of confidential ASML technical manuals and emailed them to his staff, they testified.

Yu testified that at the time he did not believe there was a problem using some internal ASML materials to help guide Xtal’s work. “It is very good reference for our modelling work,” Yu wrote in one email.

By using stolen data as a road map, Xtal shaved years off the time needed to develop the software, Ryan argued.

In January 2016, Xtal won a $27m contract with South Korea’s Samsung Electronics, a longtime ASML customer, to supply OPC software, according to trial testimony. In two years, Yu’s company had replicated a technology that ASML said it had spent $100m and 10 years developing.

“Xtal didn’t have to go down dead ends, because it knew which ones were dead ends, and it knew which ones were the path to glory, the path to speed, the path to development, the path to the money,” Ryan told the jury.

Samsung said it does not have a current relationship with Xtal or Dongfang. The company pointed to a statement by ASML saying that Samsung was not involved in “any malicious actions against ASML”. The Dutch company did not lose any business because the work between Samsung and Xtal was “thwarted” when the theft was discovered, according to the statement.

After ASML’s court victory, the Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad published a report alleging a link between the thefts and China. ASML moved to refute it and offered a different motive that did not involve China. “The wide speculation about a government-directed ‘conspiracy’ to steal our IP and trade secrets is therefore just that: wide speculation,” ASML said, in an April 2019 press release.

CEO Peter Wennink reiterated that position. “The suggestion that we were somehow victim of a national conspiracy is wrong. The facts of the matter are that we were robbed by a handful of our own employees based in Silicon Valley who had broken the law to enrich themselves,” he said.

However, months earlier, ASML’s own attorneys had directly linked Yu’s companies to China’s technology ambitions. “It’s consistent with a broader strategy that is being employed by the Chinese government,” Andrew Winetroub, an ASML attorney, told the court. ASML had evidence, he argued, that Dongfang was receiving funds from the Chinese government and that “Xtal is intimately involved.”

“They want to essentially be ASML in China,” Ryan, the lead ASML attorney, argued. “Stealing our software was a step in the right direction.”

Complications



ASML sought to introduce evidence that its lawyers said would support those claims. Putterman, Xtal’s attorney, argued that it amounted to “repetitive efforts” to “backdoor prejudicial intonation” about China. The judge instructed ASML to focus on allegations limited to the US company, Xtal.

ASML’s case highlights the complications many Western companies face dealing with China.

China is ASML’s third-biggest market. Since 2019, the Dutch government has prevented the company from selling its most advanced lithography equipment there because the chips the equipment makes have potential military uses. ASML has opposed the restrictions.

Nick Eftimiades, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said China “put ASML in an extraordinarily awkward position”.

“This isn’t the first time that a company’s been stolen from and refused to make it a big issue publicly,” said Eftimiades, a former US department of defence official who tracks Chinese IP theft and espionage cases. “Many companies go to extraordinary lengths to keep these events from being known to the public, stockholders and investors.”

For Yu, Xtal’s troubles did little to slow Dongfang’s ascent. In 2015, it signed a research agreement with the Institute of Microelectronics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the government’s semiconductor research centre, according to Chinese documents.

There, Yu caught the attention of Tianchun Ye, the institute’s director and the chief scientist directing China’s chip equipment development. Dongfang and the institute created a joint venture for chip technology development. Since then, Dongfang has won repeated honours and praise from the Chinese government.

Despite losing the Xtal case, Chinese authorities granted Dongfang a wide-ranging patent in 2019 that includes OPC software. In 2021, Dongfang announced that it was named a “little giant” by China’s ministry of industry and information technology, a designation often followed by significant new investment and expectations of rapid growth.

Since returning to Beijing, Yu has raised millions of dollars while being courted by Chinese officials. He appeared on the reviewing stand for a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of China’s founding — an invitation-only affair reserved for members of the elite.

A 2020 book of interviews with Chinese tech entrepreneurs portrayed Yu as a “flag-bearer” for semiconductor development. He told the authors one of his biggest dreams was to help China create its own OPC software — and “break the foreign monopoly”.

