Anthony Albanese to attend G20 meeting as Australia changes tack

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit in November, in a turnaround from his predecessor’s stance that suggested the country might boycott the meeting if Russia attends.

“The work of the G-20 is critical at this time of global economic uncertainty, and it will be by working with Indonesia that we most effectively tackle the many challenges we face in navigating the post-Covid-19 global economic recovery,” Albanese said in a speech after meeting Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

As 2022’s host for the meeting of the world’s 20 biggest economies, Indonesia has faced pressure from the US and its allies to exclude President Vladimir Putin due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Former Australian leader Scott Morrison said in March that “the idea of sitting around the table” with Putin “for me is a step too far.”

Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is popularly known as, has instead chosen to invite both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the summit, showing the delicate balance he needs to tread as the G-20 host at a time of war. Both leaders have accepted the invitation.

Albanese spoke from Indonesia in his first visit there since being inaugurated in May. He also discussed expanding trade between the two countries and said Australia will offer technological expertise to support Jokowi’s plan to build a new capital city.

Bloomberg