Estonian PM ends governing coalition after weeks of squabbles

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas ended her 16-month governing coalition after weeks of political squabbling and said she’ll seek to form a new alliance with two other parties.

“Estonia needs a stable government that can deal with the great challenges facing the country,” Kallas said in a statement on her website on Friday. She cited divisions within the junior party.

The 44-year-old prime minister fired her cabinet members belonging to the Center Party under former premier Juri Ratas, who had unilaterally sought legislation Kallas rejected. Kallas said she’ll instead seek to form a majority with Estonia’s Social Democrats and the nationalist Pro Patria party.

Late Thursday, Estonian President Alar Karis urged the ruling coalition partners to drop their differences or form a new government, saying the breakdown is hobbling the country’s ability to tackle its gravest security threat in decades.

