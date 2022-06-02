×

News

Toshiba’s shares rise after it reveals buyout bids

02 June 2022 - 09:21 Takashi Mochizuki and Yuki Furukawa
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Toshiba says it has received eight offers to buy out the conglomerate and two proposals for capital and business alliances as the Japanese industrial giant moves a step closer to a possible privatisation.

The Tokyo-based company outlined the number of non-binding offers received in a statement on Thursday, without disclosing the bidders. It will evaluate the proposals and choose one or more of them to pursue, as soon as possible after the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for June 28.

Toshiba’s shares rose as much as 1.9% in Tokyo.

Toshiba said in May that it signed confidentiality agreements with 10 potential investors as part of its process to solicit proposals on privatisation and strategic alternatives. The firm has been looking at other options after shareholders voted down a plan put forward by management to split in two.

Last week, Toshiba nominated an M&A veteran to chair its board and picked two executives from its activist shareholders among its slate of director candidates, which will be voted on at the AGM and then decide on the buyout offers. Former CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa, who had opposed going private, will step down from the board.

Private equity investors including CVC Capital Partners, Blackstone and Bain Capital were considering making bids, Bloomberg News has reported. State-backed investment fund Japan Investment was also mulling an offer, Bloomberg reported in May.

Toshiba will provide selected bidders with the opportunity to do due diligence in July and after, and ask them to submit legally binding proposals, it said in the statement.

Toshiba has been locked in a conflict with its shareholders over the future of the conglomerate, whose businesses range from semiconductors and quantum computing to nuclear power plants. Activist investors have been calling for the company to go private, a path that Toshiba management had been resisting before its proposal to split in two was voted down. Analysts have said the nuclear business, which is deemed important to Japan’s national security, is a major obstacle to any privatisation.

A buyout of Toshiba, which has a market value of more than $19bn, could be private equity’s biggest deal in the country.

Separately on Thursday, Toshiba announced its management policy for the group, including a target of net sales of ¥5-trillion and ¥600bn in operating income in fiscal 2030.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

Taro Shimada gets chance to tie software to hardware at Toshiba

‘For the first time in over a decade, you’ve got a CEO at Toshiba who actually is a technologist, who understands technology, who has hands-on ...
Companies
2 months ago

Toshiba considers next step after shareholders reject plan to split company

Management’s plan to spin off devices unit and the separate call by activist shareholders to seek buyout offers both fail
Companies
2 months ago

Toshiba’s plan to split faces mounting opposition

Advisory firms oppose Toshiba’s proposal to split into two and want a new strategic review to explore other options, including the sale of the company
News
2 months ago
