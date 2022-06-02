×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Medupi power plant won’t ever make money, AfDB says

Facility won’t meet expected returns over its life and is unlikely to stay open as long as planned as pressure grows to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to the African Development Bank

02 June 2022 - 13:53 Antony Sguazzin
An $8.7 billion power plant in South Africa won’t ever make a profit because of delays, design defects and increasing opposition to coal-fired electricity generation, one of its funders said. Picture: BLOOMBERG
An $8.7 billion power plant in South Africa won’t ever make a profit because of delays, design defects and increasing opposition to coal-fired electricity generation, one of its funders said. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Eskom’s $8.7bn (R135.2bn) Medupi power plant won’t ever make a profit because of delays, design defects and increasing opposition to coal-fired electricity generation, according to the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Cost overruns at the 4,764MW facility, along with the even larger Kusile plant are regarded as key reasons for Eskom’s R396b debt burden. The project won’t meet expected returns over its life and is unlikely to stay open as long as planned as pressure grows to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said the multilateral development finance institution, which approved a €930m loan (R16.6bn) loan for its construction in 2009.

“The Medupi project as installed will not show a positive return and will deliver internal rates of return below the weighted cost of capital for Eskom,” the AfDB said in a completion report posted on its website last month. “This project will not show a financial benefit over its lifetime.”

Medupi, together with Kusile, was touted as the solution to the regular power cuts Eskom first implemented in 2008. Instead it’s become a millstone. An explosion at one of its units last year has temporarily reduced its capacity. Moreover, Eskom is being pushed to accelerate the closure of its coal-fired plants to help the country transition to green energy.

“Due to current perceptions of coal energy this plant is unlikely to reach its original projected 50-year life,” the AfDB said. “Choice of megaprojects with such long lives needs very careful consideration to avoid the challenges now faced by this project in terms of cost and time overruns as well as climate change related environmental concerns.”

Other funders of the plant include the World Bank. News24 reported on the AfDB’s report earlier.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

Eskom ‘incompetence’ at some plants not insurmountable, says board chair

Prof Malegapuru Makgoba says if Eskom focuses on implementing current plans, ‘we can reduce, if not eradicate, load-shedding’
National
2 days ago

UK weighs $1bn guarantee to assist SA’s shift from coal

Pledge would be part of a $8.5bn funding package agreed the UK, the US, Germany, France and the EU at the COP26 climate conference
News
1 day ago

For Eskom to succeed, power prices will have to rise even further

Even removing all the current corrupt practices and inefficiencies are not sufficient to achieve sustainability
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
If you want to work from home, find another firm, ...
News
2.
Russia’s failure to meet bond obligations ...
News
3.
UK weighs $1bn guarantee to assist SA’s shift ...
News
4.
Saudis plan world’s largest buildings on Red Sea ...
News
5.
Surging tomato prices in India could sour Modi’s ...
News

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Non-profits show government what’s possible

Opinion / Editorials

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Upgraded credit rating by S&P Global boosts SA’s allure to ...

Opinion / Columnists

ANDREW BAHLMANN: Why SA cannot wean itself off coal

Opinion

JAN FOURIE: Renewable energy is SA’s most effective load-shedding mitigation ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.