HSBC’s largest shareholder forced to halt protest vote

Ping An Insurance had planned a broadside against HSBC at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting, but a failure to file its paperwork on time stopped the plan in its tracks.

The Shenzhen-based company was set to lodge several protest votes at HSBC’s April AGM, including opposing the reappointment of the bank’s CFO Ewen Stevenson as a director, as well as voting against its remuneration report, according to people familiar with the situation.

Instead, HSBC’s largest shareholder had to call off its rebellion after it found that the deadline for voting its shares had elapsed, the people said, declining to be identified discussing private information. Proxy votes had to be submitted 48 hours before the April 29 meeting in London, company filings show.

As it was, shortly after the AGM ended, Bloomberg News reported that Ping An wanted HSBC to carve out its Asian unit. But the planned protest underlines the determination of Ping An to push HSBC to consider a radical overhaul of its business.

The insurer also planned to communicate it was unhappy with the way HSBC calculated its peer group for setting executive compensation, according to one of the people.

HSBC CEO Noel Quinn earned £4.9m in 2021, while Stevenson received pay and bonuses worth a total of £3.7m, according to its annual report. The bank uses a peer group of international banks to benchmark its executives’ pay, and in its most recent annual report said it was “increasingly concerned” that its directors’ compensation had “fallen behind desired levels”.

HSBC subsequently brought in advisers from Goldman Sachs and Robey Warshaw to advise it on its options at its prepares to rebuff Ping An’s campaign.

In its first-quarter financial results, HSBC disappointed investors after saying it was unlikely to extend its buyback programme after reporting a drop in the key measure of its capital strength. Stevenson said that the fall was due to a “timing mismatch on capital” and that income and returns would be higher next year.

