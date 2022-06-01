FSCA fines deVere and bans CEO Nigel Green from working in SA

One of the biggest financial advisers to British expatriates has been fined by SA’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

The SA operations of the deVere Group, along with the group’s CEO, Nigel Green, were fined a combined R12.5m on May 27 for breaching various financial sector laws, according to the FSCA.

The unit’s licence was withdrawn by the regulator while Green was also barred from working in financial services in the country for five years.

The FSCA wrote in a statement that Green “failed to comply with various financial sector laws which impacts on his fitness and propriety.” Both the deVere unit — Brite Advisors SA — and Green have the right to appeal the decision.

“We expect wrongly-made decisions to be reversed in the near future,” a spokesperson for deVere said.

UAE-headquartered deVere was founded in 2002 and is licensed in about 30 countries, according to its website. The company focuses on selling commission-paying savings plans and insurance to British expatriates.

The firm has had previous run ins with regulators including an $8m civil penalty in 2018 to settle charges brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it had failed to disclose the level of commission payments from product sales to retail clients. DeVere didn’t admit or deny the SEC’s findings.

Bloomberg