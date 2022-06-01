×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Amazon fight over work-from-home expenses set to head to trial

California judge rejects e-commerce giant’s plea for dismissal of lawsuit that could cover several thousand employees

02 June 2022 - 15:46 Malathi Nayak
The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, US. File photo: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, US. File photo: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Amazon.com workers seeking to recoup expenses incurred while working from home during the pandemic moved a step closer to trial when a California judge rejected the e-commerce giant’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.

David Williams, a California-based engineer for Amazon, claims in the proposed class-action lawsuit that the company violated state laws by failing to come up with a policy to compensate employees for remote work-related expenses. The lawsuit could cover several thousand people employed by Amazon in California, who ended up footing $50 to $100 a month for home internet and office expenses. 

The suit is one of several facing companies, including Amazon and Wells Fargo & Co, over expenses incurred while working from home. Amazon had argued it isn’t liable because the expenses stemmed from government orders to shelter-in-place, and not from the company. 

Even if the company’s argument were true, “that does not absolve Amazon of liability”, US district judge Vince Chhabria said in his ruling on Wednesday. “What matters is whether Williams incurred those expenses ‘in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties, or of his or her obedience to the directions of the employer’.”

A spokesperson for Seattle-based Amazon did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The ruling allows Williams’s claims on California labour code violations to move forward. Chhabria granted Amazon’s request to dismiss claims that its conduct violated California’s unfair competition law but gave Williams an opportunity to revise the complaint.  

Bloomberg

If you want to work from home, find another firm, Elon Musk tweets

In an alleged email, Musk wrote that ‘anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per ...
News
1 day ago

Amazon extinguishes Kindle in China

Online retail giant has stopped supplying retailers in China with its Kindle e-readers and will shut its Kindle e-bookstore in the country next year
Companies
3 hours ago

Google teams up with French utility Engie to boost wind power

Internet giant’s cloud division offers tools for managing energy use and reducing emissions
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
If you want to work from home, find another firm, ...
News
2.
Russia’s failure to meet bond obligations ...
News
3.
FSCA fines deVere and bans CEO Nigel Green from ...
News
4.
UK weighs $1bn guarantee to assist SA’s shift ...
News
5.
Surging tomato prices in India could sour Modi’s ...
News

Related Articles

JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Electric vehicles are the new big thing, but tread ...

Opinion

Is a market crash just around the corner?

Features / Cover Story

Broadcom’s $61bn VMware deal marks chipmaker’s pivot into software sector

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.