×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Africa’s Covid-19 deaths could fall by 94%, new WHO study shows

Africa is world’s least vaccinated continent, Africa CDC Says

02 June 2022 - 16:28 William Clowes, Antony Sguazzin and William Clowes
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in Africa may fall 94% to 22,563 in 2022 if current variants and transmission rates remain the same, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) model.

The fall in deaths, from an estimated 350,000 in 2021, comes even though as many as 73% of people will be infected. This reflects the less lethal nature of the Omicron variant in relation to the Delta strain and the protection people have from prior infections and vaccination, the WHO said in a statement on Thursday.

The modelling exercise used data from the 47 nations included under WHO’s Africa region. While the coronavirus swept across Africa in 2020 and 2021, the fact that the continent is home to many of world’s weakest national health systems meant that most cases went undetected and the cause of death often wasn’t identified.

From the beginning of the pandemic until the end of last year, the model estimated that 505.6-million out of a population of 1.14-billion people in the region had the virus. That is, one in 71 infections were identified. Over that period, an estimated 459,000 people died of the disease, with the cause of death only attributed accurately in 35.3% of cases.

“Countries must intensify efforts towards a targeted response that provides the most vulnerable with the health services that they need, including Covid-19 vaccines and effective treatments,” Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s regional director for Africa, said on a conference call.

“Targeted surveillance also remains critical to monitor hospitalisations, the burden of comorbidities, deaths and, very importantly, the emergence of new variants.”

This year there will be 166.2-million infections with many of those being reinfections, the model estimates.

Still, Africa has the lowest vaccine coverage against the virus of any continent, with just 17.1% of the population having had a full course of inoculations, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even at the elevated level of deaths in 2021, Covid-19 was the seventh-biggest cause of mortality, just below malaria. In 2020 it was the 22nd most common cause of death.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Blood data shows SA’s fifth Covid-19 wave ran rampant despite 97% antibody protection

The findings show the ability of Omicron sublineages to infect those who already have defences against the Covid-19
News
3 days ago

Ukraine war, Covid-19 pose significant risk to Africa, says report

If Ukraine conflict persists Africa’s growth is likely to stagnate at about 4% in 2023, warns AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina
Economy
1 week ago

Ghanaian research start-up aims to improve how Africa studies cancer

Yemaachi Biotech has tasked itself with collecting data it believes will advance the development of medicine for cancer patients throughout Africa
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
If you want to work from home, find another firm, ...
News
2.
Russia’s failure to meet bond obligations ...
News
3.
FSCA fines deVere and bans CEO Nigel Green from ...
News
4.
UK weighs $1bn guarantee to assist SA’s shift ...
News
5.
Medupi power plant won’t ever make money, AfDB ...
News

Related Articles

SA urged to stand firm on Covid-19 IP waiver

National / Health

Blood data shows SA’s fifth Covid-19 wave ran rampant despite 97% antibody ...

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.