UK weighs $1bn guarantee to assist SA’s shift from coal

The UK is considering guaranteeing at least $1bn (R15.5bn) of SA debt as part of a deal designed to cut the nation’s reliance on coal and drive a shift to green energy.

Further negotiations are taking place on how the guarantee will work, with some of it to apply to debt provided by the African Development Bank (AfDB), said people familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified as the talks aren’t public.

The guarantee is part of a larger $8.5bn funding package proposed by the UK, the US, Germany, France and the EU. That deal — which those countries have previously said would consist of concessional loans and grants — is seen as a prototype for other coal-dependent nations such as Indonesia to cut their greenhouse gas emissions. SA, which depends on coal for more than 80% of its power generation, is the world’s 13th-biggest producer of the climate-warming gases.

Still, the $8.5bn is only a fraction of what SA will need to fund the energy transition. A report this month from the Blended Finance Taskforce and the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University estimated the country will need $250bn over the next three decades.

It’s not clear what proportion of the UK’s contribution to the COP26 climate finance deal the guarantee will comprise, the people familiar said.

Even so, a UK guarantee would alleviate pressure on the government to stand behind the debt that state power utility Eskom may need to fund its shift to renewable energy. By March, the National Treasury had extended R560.1bn of guarantees to state companies, with Eskom accounting for about 79% of that. The power company has debt of R396bn.

SA’s debt is rated below investment grade by the world’s three biggest ratings companies and the country is wary of taking on more.

“The Presidential Climate Finance Task Team is currently reviewing the financing offers made by the international partner group,” including the offer made by the UK, the Treasury said in a response to queries. The task team “is considering the financial structuring as well as terms and conditions of the offers, including the potential role of multilateral financing organisations such as the AfDB.”

The task team declined to comment.

SA also wants to ensure that coal-dependent communities are cushioned from the impact of job losses during the transition. The so-called Just Energy Transition is seen as key because coal mining employs about 90,000 people.

“The bank is currently working on a financing vehicle to assist with the funding of the Just Energy Transition in SA but we are not yet in a position to discuss any of the details at this point,” the AfDB said in a response to questions.

On May 27, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said the country is examining a proposal from the AfDB to manage the $8.5bn.

AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina said at a press conference on Friday that the institution is working with the G7 and other partners to help SA raise more finance.

“The Just Energy Transition Partnership, launched at COP26 in Glasgow, aims to deliver climate ambition, social benefits and investments that accelerate the energy transition,” a UK government spokesperson said. “They are country-led and designed to enable the delivery of a net-zero and resilient economy consistent with the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement.”

Direct loans to Eskom from partner countries would necessitate guarantees, Daniel Mminele, head of the task team, said in an interview with News24 last month.

In addition to funding Eskom’s transition, some of the money could be used to strengthen the national grid. The government also wants to use part of the funds to kick-start its green hydrogen and electric-vehicle industries.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg