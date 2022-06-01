UK authority to probe BT’s £633m deal with Warner Bros Discovery

The UK’s competition subject BT Group’s £633m sport TV joint venture with US media giant Warner Bros Discovery to antitrust scrutiny.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday that it is looking into whether the transaction, which sets a route for BT to sell its pay-TV unit BT Sport, could spark competition concern. The agency will decide whether to move to an in-depth probe by July 28.

London-based BT said in May that it is creating a new 50-50 joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery that will combine Premier League football rights with Eurosport into a new bundle that will have a single brand in the future. BT introduced its sports broadcasting service in 2013 and has spent billions to win broadcasting rights to the European Champions League and English Premier League football matches.

In terms of the deal, BT will transfer its pay-TV operating businesses to the US firm and receive £93m cash upfront as well as £540m in the future, subject to certain earn-out conditions which it did not specify. Warner Bros will then get a call option to buy out BT’s interest in the business. The parties said they expected the transaction to close by the end of 2022.

“The CMA routinely looks at any proposed joint venture of this sort, so this is a normal part of the process,” a BT spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com