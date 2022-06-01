×

News

Tullow Oil buys Capricorn Energy to expand African footprint

The ‘merger of equals’, according to Tullow CEO Rahul Dhir, will have exploration and production assets in Ghana, Gabon and Ivory Coast

01 June 2022 - 18:30 Paul Burkhardt
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Tullow Oil has agreed  to acquire Capricorn Energy in an all-share deal to expand their business in Africa and lower costs.

The “merger of equals” will see Tullow CEO Rahul Dhir lead the group, the companies said in a statement. He already has a close association with Capricorn, having made his name 15 years ago with the multibillion-dollar initial public offering of the firm’s Indian business.

Since arriving at Tullow in 2020, Dhir as sought to turn the London-based company around after a disastrous few years that saw most of the senior leadership resign. He has imposed fierce cost discipline and slashed risky exploration, reflecting the changing circumstances of the industry.

Tullow and Capricorn combined will have a market capitalisation of £1.4bn. They’ll together own 1-billion barrels of resources and almost 100,000 barrels a day of production, Dhir said on Wednesday on a conference call.

“The combined group will have a resilient balance sheet,” Investec analysts said in a note. “The merger will ultimately provide a significant deleveraging event for Tullow.”

Tullow rose 0.3% in London trading, taking its gain this year to about 17%, thanks largely to crude’s rebound to more than $100 a barrel. Capricorn slipped 0.5%.

Tullow shareholders will hold 53% of the combined company and Capricorn shareholders the remainder. The entity will have exploration and production assets across Africa, including in Ghana, Gabon and Ivory Coast.

Capricorn has suspended its previously announced $200m share buyback, according to the statement.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

