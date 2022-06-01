Russia’s failure to meet bond obligations triggers credit default payout worth billions

The ruling comes as Russia struggles to stay current on its foreign debt payments amid sweeping sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

While a comparatively small amount, the missed interest will trigger all of Russia’s outstanding credit default swaps, with the final amount likely to be set at auction.

Credit default swaps covered a net $1.5bn of Russian debt in total as of the end of last month, according to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation. That compares with $3.2bn at the end of April.

At the same time, a failure to pay $1.9m isn’t sufficient to trigger a cross-default across other instruments. The minimum threshold is an amount of at least $75m, according to documents for other Russian Eurobonds and reviewed by Bloomberg.

After the invasion, investors piled into Russia’s credit default swaps, while also buying the beaten-down government or corporate debt the swaps are tied to. In normal times, the economics of such a transaction don’t make much sense. The cost of the debt and the hedges move inversely, typically offsetting each other.

But for much of March, as institutional investors were rushing to offload their stakes in Russian assets amid mounting public outrage, bond prices were falling faster than the cost to hedge was rising.

One firm that may take a hit from Wednesday’s ruling is Pimco. Its largest fund increased its exposure to Russian default swaps in the run-up to the war by selling more than $100m of protection to banks including Barclays and JPMorgan & Chase.

The credit committee’s latest review stems from a delay on the repayment of a bond at maturity, in early April.

Russia’s initial attempt to transfer roubles on the note was ruled a “potential failure-to-pay” event by the CDDC. But that eventually came to nothing as Russia sent dollars through to investors with days remaining before the end of a 30-day grace period on May 4.

It was during that grace period that the $1.9m the committee was considering on Wednesday accrued.

