News

If you want to work from home, find another firm, Elon Musk tweets

In an alleged email, Musk wrote that ‘anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla’

01 June 2022 - 11:30 Katrina Nicholas
The Tesla assembly plant in Fremont, California, US. PictureL BLOOMBERG/DAVID PAUL MORRIS.
The world’s richest man appears to have had it with this whole working-from-home business.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, weighed in on the return-to-office debate Wednesday on Twitter by elaborating on an email he apparently sent to the electric-car maker’s executive staff.

Under the subject line “Remote work is no longer acceptable” [sic], Musk wrote that “anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla”.

He went on to write that the office “must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state.”

While Musk didn’t directly address whether the email was authentic, the billionaire did strongly suggest it is by responding to a follower who asked about people who think going into work is an antiquated concept. “They should pretend to work somewhere else,” he tweeted.

It’s not the first time Musk’s tough-love treatment of his employees has come up.

Roughly two weeks before Musk prevailed in his attempt to strike a deal to buy Twitter, the Silicon Valley venture capitalist and entrepreneur Keith Rabois tweeted a story from Musk’s startup days. Once, at Space Exploration Technologies, Musk had noticed a group of interns milling around while they waited in a line for coffee.

To Musk, it was an affront to productivity. According to Rabois, who knows Musk from their days at PayPal, Musk responded by threatening to fire all the interns if it happened again, and had security cameras installed so that the company could monitor compliance.

The email’s reference to factory workers is also interesting in light of the situation at Tesla’s own factory in Shanghai.

There, thousands of workers have been effectively locked in for months, working 12-hour shifts, six days a week. Up until recently, many were sleeping on the factory floor as part of a so-called closed loop manufacturing system meant to keep Covid-19 out and cars rolling off the production line.

Workers brought in to bring the factory back up to speed are now being shuttled between the facility and their sleeping quarters — either disused factories or an old military camp — with day-shift and night-shift workers sharing beds in makeshift dorms.

Bloomberg 

JOHAN STEYN: Remote working: the brain drain on steroids

South Africans are now able to work for firms in other countries, even if they are not willing or able to relocate overseas
Opinion
1 week ago

Goldman staff back in the office as Credit Suisse embraces hybrid

CEOs at Davos show there is still a divergence of approach about the future of work
News
1 week ago

Working together in an office does not help employees’ sense of connection

Many people who have successfully worked remotely for more than two years are pushing back against a wholesale return to the office
News
1 week ago

WATCH: Future of work

Michael Avery and guests discuss the state of the modern enterprise and the preparations for its long-term success
Companies
1 week ago
