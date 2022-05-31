Gas and wheat expose Egypt’s vulnerability to Ukraine war

Offshore from Ras al-Bar, where the Nile flows into the Mediterranean, cargo ships shimmer through the midday haze as they head west along the coast towards the blue loading cranes on the horizon.

It is here, at the Egyptian port of Damietta, that the twin effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine converge.

Damietta’s grain silos are witness to the shortages of shipments caused by blockades on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. The port is also home to one of Egypt’s two liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, facilities that have moved squarely into Europe’s sights as it races to replace Russian gas.

How those dual currents of food security and energy play out in the Arab world’s most populous nation are focusing global attention on Egypt, and prompting outside efforts to aid a regional linchpin.

As one of the world’s largest wheat importers, Egypt is at risk of bread shortages and associated political unrest that has prompted energy-rich Gulf states to pledge billions of dollars for Cairo. Its nascent LNG capacity adds to the foreign interest in shoring up a strategic partner.

A EU official said the 27-nation bloc is concerned about the serious consequences Russia’s war is having on global food security, while Bloomberg Economics says Egypt is one of the countries most at risk. Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service warned on May 27 that Egypt remains vulnerable even after winning some international support and seeking IMF help.

Instability

Concern is growing about the stability of a nation that is “too big to fail for both Europe and the Gulf”, said Riccardo Fabiani, project director for North Africa with Crisis Group. “Nobody wants to see instability in a country with more than 100-million people that is also a key gas exporter at such a delicate time for global and European energy markets.”

That reality is causing a flurry of diplomacy. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo in early May and discussed Washington’s support “for Egypt’s security, food, and fuel needs”, according to a US statement.

Those talks followed a closed-door meeting in April between Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and EU climate chief Frans Timmermans, when they discussed the supply of LNG to Europe, as well as European help for Egypt to access wheat at reasonable prices, according to a statement from Cairo. Egypt will host the COP27 climate summit in November.

The foreign ministers of Arab nations including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates discussed energy and food security at a rare meeting in the Israeli desert in late March, a gathering also attended by US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

Egypt has “reached out to our traditional partners in the US and Western Europe and we maintain our relations with Ukraine, with Russia, in the provision of wheat” and other foodstuffs, foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said in an interview with CNBC in Davos in May. “What happens in Egypt has an effect on what happens in the region as a whole.”

Israel has a key role to play, since the discovery of natural gas off its coast in the 2000s dramatically altered its relations with its neighbours. While it exported only 4.25-billion cubic metres (bcm) to Egypt in 2021 — a drop in the ocean compared with Russia’s 150 bcm annual supply to Europe — that volume is set to grow.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Israel set up a working group with the EU and Egypt on a three-way agreement to boost gas exports to Europe, Lior Schillat, the director-general of Israel’s energy ministry, said in an interview.

Under the proposed deal, which the ministry hopes will be signed this summer, Israel will initially boost its gas exports to Egypt through its two existing pipelines. Egypt will then process the gas at its plants at Damietta and Idku, near Alexandria, and ship it to Europe as LNG. The EU’s international energy strategy, published on May 18, also refers to a trilateral deal with Israel and Egypt to be concluded by the summer.

While the initial quantities will be small, they will still boost Europe’s efforts to avoid a return to coal-fired power plants, and plans to roughly double natural gas production in four to five years could allow exports with a real effect, Schillat said. On May 30, Israeli officials announced a new competition for gas exploration in its waters, citing European demand.

Jonathan Miller, special envoy for energy at Israel’s foreign affairs ministry, said gas might only be a starting point, laying the foundation for energy co-operation in areas such as power interconnectors via Cyprus and Greece, or “hydrogen-ready” pipelines.

Egyptian government officials could not be reached for comment.