Eurozone inflation hits highest level since euro launch

Some officials have floated the idea of hiking by a half-point for the first time in the ECB’s history — mirroring the latest US Federal Reserve decision. Dutch governing council member Klaas Knot has said inflation numbers for May and June will determine whether such a step is warranted.

Slovakia’s Peter Kazimir, who holds a centrist position in the ECB rate setting body, said on Tuesday that while his baseline scenario for July is a quarter-point hike, he’s open to talk about a 50 basis-point move.

Italy’s Ignazio Visco pushed back on Tuesday against the prospect of a more aggressive rate step, saying the ECB must proceed in an “orderly” manner to avoid potential bond-market turbulence. His French colleague, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, said the latest inflation data warrant a “gradual but resolute” normalisation of monetary policy.

“A rapid slowdown in inflation in the euro area isn’t in sight,” said Christoph Weil, an economist at Commerzbank. “Even if there’s no interruption in Russian oil and gas supplies and if the year-on-year increase in energy prices falls significantly as the year progresses, the inflation rate will probably still be around 6% by the end of the year.”

German bonds dropped across the curve with benchmark 10-year yields rising seven basis points to 1.12%. Italian bonds lagged, with equivalent yields rising 13 basis points to 3.13%, while the euro fell 0.7% to $1.07. Money markets added to ECB rate-hike wagers, pricing 119 basis points of tightening by December.

While price growth should peak this quarter, it will still average more than the ECB’s 2% target next year, according to EU forecasts. A European Commission survey this week showed inflation concerns among consumers retreating, though remaining double the average level since 2000.

Russia’s attack on its neighbour — and the response it’s prompted — remains the biggest risk to the eurozone economy.

Manufacturing has slowed amid soaring input prices and renewed supply-chain snarls. An EU ban on Russian oil, meanwhile, risks further stoking pressure on prices, which are rising partly as the war disrupts wheat and fertiliser supplies.

European governments have implemented an array of measures to ease the burden on households. Even so, prices rose by records in May in France, Italy and Spain.

After German inflation reached 8.7%, finance minister Christian Lindner on Monday called the fight against it the “top priority”, while advocating an end to expansive fiscal policy.

