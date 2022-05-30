×

News

Zimbabwe central bank revises inflation target as prices soar

Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rate jumped to a ten-month high of 131.7% in May from 96.4% in April, as food prices almost tripled

30 May 2022 - 17:09 Ray Ndlovu
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Zimbabwe’s central bank is revising its inflation forecast upward after annual price-growth surged to more than 100% this month.

Factors including shortages of everything from corn to cooking oil stoked by the war in Ukraine, rising fuel prices and domestic exchange-rate volatility are reasons to adjust the outlook, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya said in a phone interview on Monday. The bank said at the start of 2022 it expects inflation of 25% to 35% by year-end.

“We are doing a recalibration of the numbers,” he said. “We are concerned with inflation going up like any other country in the world.”

He declined to specify what the new year-end forecast will be.

Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rate jumped to 131.7% in May — the highest in 10 months — from 96.4% in April, as food prices almost tripled. The increase has been fuelled by a sharp depreciation in the Zimbabwe dollar that spurred authorities to use a variety of strategies to stem its decline, including a 10-day ban on bank lending.

The Zimbabwe dollar is the worst-performing currency in the world. It officially trades at Z$290.89 per US dollar, having weakened 63% against the American currency so far this year.

The recent convergence between the official exchange rate and an interbank rate that the government has permitted businesses to use for commerce is “a good move” meant to remove arbitrage opportunities, Mangudya said. The interbank rate is at Z$299.68 per US dollar, according to data available Monday on the central bank’s website. 

The governor also expects the parallel market rate of Z$400 per US dollar to remain “stable” given the measures announced by authorities to stabilise the economy including the use of the interbank rate in most transactions, a freeze on money supply growth and allowing citizens to import basic goods.

A gap of 20% between the interbank and parallel market rates is acceptable, though authorities are monitoring it closely, according to Mangudya. 

“Anything above that causes inflation,” he said. “The very idea of parallel means side by side. If it’s running away from the other, it can no longer be parallel.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

No room at Zimbabwe’s mortuaries

Harare’s public funeral parlours have exceeded their capacity — the result, it seems, of the government’s underinvestment in public services and ...
Features
4 days ago

African nations seek consensus on allowing elephant trade

The issue will be discussed at a meeting of environment and tourism ministers in Zimbabwe
World
1 week ago

Bank lending allowed to restart in Zimbabwe after speculators drive down currency

Zimbabwe’s government says only organisations being probed for abusing loan facilities will not be allowed to borrow from banks
National
1 week ago
