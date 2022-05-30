UK doubles down on efforts to boost listings

The UK is doubling down on efforts to boost listing activity as London initial public offerings (IPOs) sink to levels not seen since the global financial crisis.

The British market watchdog last week suggested doing away with the distinction between premium and standard listings, to create a single category instead for companies seeking a London IPO. It’s the latest move in a larger campaign over the past year to attract more start-ups and boost the capital’s standing in a post-Brexit world.

So far, proposed rule changes such as allowing founders to retain control of companies post-listing have done little to boost activity, while the high-growth stocks the UK has have fallen out of favour in 2022 amid rising interest rates. London’s IPO market is on track for its worst first half since 2009, with only £604m (R11.8bn) raised in 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Simplifying the process and reducing some of the cost will probably be music to the ears of companies considering a London listing,” Robin Walker, IPO specialist at Equiniti Group said in written comments, noting the City faces competition not only from the US, but also from the likes of Amsterdam and Stockholm.