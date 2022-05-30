×

UK doubles down on efforts to boost listings

London’s IPO market is on track for its worst first half since 2009, with only £604m raised in 2022

30 May 2022 - 16:25 Swetha Gopinath
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The UK is doubling down on efforts to boost listing activity as London initial public offerings (IPOs) sink to levels not seen since the global financial crisis. 

The British market watchdog last week suggested doing away with the distinction between premium and standard listings, to create a single category instead for companies seeking a London IPO. It’s the latest move in a larger campaign over the past year to attract more start-ups and boost the capital’s standing in a post-Brexit world.

So far, proposed rule changes such as allowing founders to retain control of companies post-listing have done little to boost activity, while the high-growth stocks the UK has have fallen out of favour in 2022 amid rising interest rates. London’s IPO market is on track for its worst first half since 2009, with only £604m (R11.8bn) raised in 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Simplifying the process and reducing some of the cost will probably be music to the ears of companies considering a London listing,” Robin Walker, IPO specialist at Equiniti Group said in written comments, noting the City faces competition not only from the US, but also from the likes of Amsterdam and Stockholm.

London has been gradually losing ground to continental exchanges in the wake of the Brexit vote, with the Netherlands and Sweden narrowing the listings gap over the past couple of years. A string of recent flops such as Deliveroo and THG , which have both plunged more than 70% from their IPO prices, has poured cold water on investor appetite in the UK. 

A growing number of British companies is ditching a home listing for the US, lured by the promise of higher valuations and a deeper pool of capital. Going public via a blank-cheque merger has become a popular route to public markets for UK start-ups, used by healthcare app Babylon Holdings and online car-sales platform Cazoo.

While simplifying London’s listing regime may help encourage more high-growth companies to stay in the UK, there’s more work to be done to boost access to the market, such as moving away from old-fashioned prospectuses, according to Susannah Streeter, a senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. 

“Retail investors should be given much more opportunity to invest at IPO as currently the vast majority are limited to institutional investors,” she said.

Bloomberg News. More stories such as this are available on bloomberg.com

