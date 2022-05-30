Leftist and populist outsider head into Colombia’s presidential runoff

Now, Petro, whose political journey took him from guerrilla to the capital’s mayor and a senator, suddenly faces a genuine outsider in Hernandez, a businessman with a short temper, foul mouth and populist tendencies whose only political experience is as one-time mayor of the provincial city of Bucaramanga.

“Today we have to decide what kind of change we want, whether to commit suicide or advance,” Petro said on stage during his campaign rally flanked by his wife, children and vice-president.

In a sign of his potential unease at facing Hernandez, he repeated a campaign line Gutierrez had deployed against him, saying that “we can’t jump into the void”.

The result shakes up the presidential race in Latin America’s third-most populous country after voters in Peru and in Chile elected unconventional presidents within the last year. It’s another indication of how the desire for change driven by inequalities that were exposed by the pandemic and worsened by inflation are leading to unpredictable political outcomes.

Hernandez spent election day by a pool at his country home near the northeastern provincial city of Bucaramanga. His speech after the results were released was a streamed video of him sitting alone in the kitchen while supporters rallied in a public square in the city.

He’s adopted social media as his most effective communication strategy, going viral on TikTok for videos lambasting corrupt politicians and saying they should all be jailed. The virtual nature of his campaign means that he’s been able to largely avoid touring the country, preferring to spend weekends with family rather than hold street rallies and take pictures holding babies.

Hernandez is being investigated for potential irregularities in tendering public contracts while mayor of Bucaramanga and resigned after being suspended in the post. He’s also been caught on camera slapping a political opponent and often using expletives in public arguments.

“Hernandez has entered the runoff race with an edge given the likely support of conservative voters, but his victory is far from a done deal,” said Maria Luisa Puig, an analyst at Eurasia Group. “Hernandez’s narrow advantage can slip quickly as he is a largely untested candidate whose liabilities have not yet been fully exposed.”

Petro, speaking on Sunday evening, took digs at Hernandez by saying that he’s risked his life fighting corruption in Colombia and that graft can’t be stomped out with TikTok videos. Though it’s not clear how effectively he’ll be able to convince undecided voters to back him given concerns over his proposals to overhaul pensions, the healthcare system and raise taxes.

What’s clear is that Colombia will veer away from its most traditional parties who have run the pro-market, conservative economic model for decades. But either candidate will still rely on many of those parties to get anything done in Congress.

“The one thing that’s certain is that there won’t be a ‘normal’ government in Colombia for the next four years,” said political analyst Andres Mejia.

