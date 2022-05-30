Eurozone banks will benefit after Basel committee agrees on new way to calculate risk

European banks led by BNP Paribas stand to benefit after global regulators agreed to start treating the euro area as one market in determining capital requirements for its top lenders.

Banks headquartered in Europe’s banking union, which encompasses mainly the countries that share the euro, would see cross-border exposures within the bloc treated as domestic ones, which are considered less risky, according to documents from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision seen by Bloomberg.

BNP Paribas stands to benefit the most because it has the highest surcharge of all systemically important lenders in the bloc and is likely to see a reduction in capital requirements. The planned changes, which are expected to be announced as soon as Tuesday, could also facilitate cross-border takeovers, since they would allow banks to do deals in the bloc without automatically facing the threat of stricter capital demands.

European bank stocks rose because the decision marks a win for lenders that have long argued regulators and investors should view the bloc as a unified market since, like the US, it shares a common currency and has a joint central bank, supervisor and resolution framework. It also dangles relief just as Russia’s war in Ukraine forces lenders in the region to set more money aside for troubled credit and prepare for the prospect of a long-lasting economic shift.

Shares in BNP Paribas gained 1.9% in afternoon trading in Paris and an index of European lenders rose 0.6% after trading little changed earlier.