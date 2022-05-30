Blood data shows SA’s fifth Covid-19 wave ran rampant despite 97% antibody protection
The findings show the ability of Omicron sublineages to infect those who already have defences against the Covid-19
SA experienced a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections despite 97% of the population having antibodies due to previous infections or vaccination, the results of a blood survey show.
Examination of 3,395 samples from blood donors earlier in 2022, at the tail end of the fourth wave of infections, showed that 87% of South Africans had previously been infected with the virus, while just more than 97% had either had a previous infection or a vaccination or both. The study was lead by Stellenbosch University’s DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis and the SA National Blood Service...
