News

Colombia’s tight presidential election set for second round

29 May 2022 - 23:45 Matthew Bristow
A Colombian cyclist casts his vote during the presidential election day in Medellin, Colombia, May 29 2022. Picture: FREDY BUILES/GETTY IMAGES

Colombians voted for a new president on Sunday in an unpredictable election that pits a former guerrilla, a conservative former mayor and a wild card anti-establishment business magnate against each other in a contest that may not be decided until a runoff in June.

Despite a strong economic rebound from the pandemic and a boost from sky high oil prices, polls show that increasing numbers of Colombians want change from the current economic model and the traditional parties that have led the country for decades. 

Front-runner Gustavo Petro has harnessed voter anger over poverty and inequality that was aggravated by the pandemic. The former guerrilla and former mayor of Bogota wants to tax the rich, halt oil exploration and restore ties with the socialist government of Venezuela. 

While Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Venezuela have all elected left-wing leaders at various times in their histories, Colombia has until now only ever been governed by conservatives and liberals. 

Petro is widely expected to take first place but fall short of a majority. In that case, the focus will be on who would face him in a June 19 runoff. 

Federico Gutierrez, a conservative former mayor of Medellin who defends the nation’s free-market model, has been Petro’s main rival during the campaign. He promises to be tough on crime, boost spending on infrastructure and invest in nursery education. 

But a late surge for Rodolfo Hernandez, a construction magnate who was mayor of a mid-sized city in the northeast, means he could potentially edge out Gutierrez. He’s rolled out a successful social media campaign including TikTok videos denouncing corruption to gain more national appeal.    

Beyond his anti-graft comments, little is known about what Hernandez would do as president and he skipped the final debates after seeing his approval numbers rise.

Investors have little conviction as to the outcome, and markets won’t open fully until Tuesday due to a holiday in Colombia and the US on Monday. 

Petro’s support is concentrated among younger Colombians, and given that voting isn’t obligatory, it’s uncertain how many of them will mobilise to vote. 

A long-time US ally that’s received aid for years to combat drug trafficking, a shift in regional alliances to more left-leaning neighbours would be a challenge to US President Joe Biden’s administration as it looks to curb the influence of China and Russia in the region.

Colombia’s oil-dependent economy is set to grow 5.8% in 2022, more than double the region-wide average of 2.5%, according to the International Monetary Fund. At the same time, inflation is running at a 21-year-high of 9.2% even as the government heavily subsidises fuel prices.

“Colombia has always distinguished itself as being very conservative and orthodox in terms of its economic management,” said Patrick Esteruelas, head of research at Emso Asset Management. “But now it’s about to change policy course with destination unknown.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

At least 56 die in Brazil as heavy rain lashes northeast

It’s the fourth major flooding event in the South American country in five months
World
2 hours ago

Quebec’s new French language law raises questions

Language remains a sensitive issue in mostly French-speaking Quebec
World
2 days ago

Youth take on oil pollution in the Amazon rainforest

In a landmark case filed by schoolgirls, the provincial court of Sucumbios ruled the use of flares violated their constitutional right to a healthy ...
World
6 days ago
