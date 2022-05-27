×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

IMF secures $40bn for its Resilience and Sustainability Trust

Building resilience to the effects of climate change will cost trillions of dollars over the next decade, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva says

27 May 2022 - 17:00 Rachel Savage and Rodrigo Campos
Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNES P CHRISTO
Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNES P CHRISTO

London/New York — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has received $40bn in pledges for its new Resilience and Sustainability Trust to address challenges such as climate change, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday, close to their target set last month.

Building resilience to the effects of climate change will cost trillions of dollars over the next decade, she said in a pre-recorded speech broadcast to the Ibrahim Governance Forum, an Africa-focused conference.

Climate investment globally needs to increase by up to six times from the roughly $640bn spent in 2020, to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5º Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said in April.

“The devastating effects of climate change are robbing Africa of lives and livelihoods,” Georgieva told the conference, which was scheduled to mark six months until the COP27 climate conference in Cairo.

The IMF launched the new financing facility for low and middle-income countries in April, with the goal of raising at least $45bn.

Its finance director had said it would need to receive “a substantial fraction” of the total before starting operations of the new trust by the time of the meetings of the IMF and World Bank in October.

Georgieva said at the conference that many African countries were dealing with droughts that were increasing food and political insecurity.

“Now the surge in food, fuel and fertiliser prices have dramatically raised import costs, all in the context of already high sovereign debt and limited fiscal capacity,” Georgieva said.

“African countries cannot face these overlapping crises — climate, food, pandemic — alone,” she said, adding that IMF lending to African countries in the last year was 13 times the annual average.

Reuters

IMF to release $900m to Pakistan if fuel subsidies are scrapped

The financial institution says the price caps are a deviation from policies agreed to in a 2019 funding deal
World
1 day ago

SDRs should be reallocated to multilateral development banks, AfDB says

AfDB says its hybrid capital model will significantly leverage the impact of SDRs by “three to four times”
Economy
23 hours ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: With the global political economy on edge can the state hold together?

Globalisation continues to go into retreat amid the rise of separatist movements
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Siyabonga Gama one of five former Transnet ...
News
2.
Working together in an office does not help ...
News
3.
SA needs $250bn to kick its coal habit
News
4.
HSBC CEO Noel Quinn rebukes executive for ...
News
5.
Borer beetle could wipe out a quarter of SA’s ...
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.