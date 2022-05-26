Apple tipped to hold back iPhone output amid supply problems

Apple is planning to keep iPhone production roughly flat in 2022, a conservative stance as the year turns increasingly challenging for the smartphone industry.

The company is asking suppliers to assemble about 220-million iPhones, about the same as last year, according to people familiar with its projections, who asked not to be named as they are not public. Market forecasts have hovered closer to 240-million units, driven by an expected major update to the iPhone in the northern hemisphere autumn.

But the mobile industry has got off to a difficult start to the year and production estimates are down across the board. The worst inflation in decades, a war in Ukraine and supply chain turmoil all threaten to weigh on sales in 2022.

Strategy Analytics has predicted that overall smartphone shipments will contract as much as 2% in 2022, and TrendForce has twice downgraded its full-year production forecast in recent weeks. IDC and Bloomberg Intelligence analysts both forecast about 240-million iPhones for this year earlier in the period.

The California-based company declined to comment on the outlook, which could change depending on the economy and supply constraints in the coming months. Apple does not disclose its production targets and in 2019 stopped disclosing how many iPhones it sells.

Its shares dropped about 1.8% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Apple had already warned that supply problems will affect sales by $4bn-$8bn in the current quarter, largely because Covid-19 lockdowns are roiling production lines in China. And the whole tech industry is bracing for a slowdown in consumer spending as rising fuel and materials prices push up the cost of everyday essentials.

In the overall smartphone market, shipments dropped 11% in the first quarter, the worst fall since the pandemic began two years ago. Xiaomi — the world’s third-biggest smartphone maker, behind Apple and Samsung Electronics — posted its first quarterly revenue decline this month.

Apple is betting on resilient demand for its devices because it has a comparatively wealthier customer base and because the strength of its software and services ecosystem fuels sales of hardware, according to the people. It is also seeing less competition now that rival Huawei Technologies has been shut out of markets, they said. Revenue at Huawei, once the No 1 phone maker by shipments, has fallen for six consecutive quarters.

Moreover, Apple hopes to entice consumers with an iPhone that breaks more ground than last year’s model. The upcoming iPhone 14 handsets, due later this year, are expected to offer new screen sizes and more novel features such as satellite-based text messaging. The iPhone 13, released last September, was considered a minor update.

The company has just released an updated version of its lower-end iPhone SE that includes 5G, fuelling an upgrade cycle for more budget-minded consumers.

Though the Chinese lockdowns are poised to take a major toll on Apple this quarter, the company expects to manage the turbulence, one of the people said. Foxconn Technology Group, Apple’s main iPhone manufacturer, has been able to keep most facilities running. That includes its largest groups of factories in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou.

Demand for smartphones typically ebbs in the second quarter, which may mean the effect of the lockdowns will not be quite so severe. Suppliers will try to make up for any shortfall in production later in the year — when they hire more workers for the peak-demand holiday season — so long as China fully reopens and restores transport lines.

“This year will be a tale of two halves,” Strategy Analytics senior director Linda Sui said in a note last month. “Geopolitical issues, component shortages, price inflation, exchange rate volatility and Covid disruption will continue to weigh on the smartphone market during the first half of 2022, before the situation eases in the second half.”

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com