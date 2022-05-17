Would you believe, they’ll put a mine on the moon

“There’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it,” US President Joe Biden said after Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global geopolitics. Far from Earth, that transition is already happening.

Just like in the era of Sputnik and Apollo more than half a century ago, world leaders are again racing to achieve dominance in outer space. But there’s one big difference: whereas the US and the Soviet Union hashed out a common set of rules at the UN, this time around the world’s superpowers can’t even agree on basic principles to govern the next generation of space activity.

The lack of co-operation between the US and China on space exploration is particularly dangerous in an era when the cosmos is becoming more crowded. Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos with emerging markets such as Rwanda and the Philippines are launching more and more satellites to bridge the digital divide and explore commercial opportunities.

The stakes are even higher when it comes to the US and China, which are erecting economic barriers in the name of national security as ideological divisions widen over the pandemic, political repression and now Vladimir Putin’s war. Their inability to co-operate on space risks not only an arms race, but also clashes over extracting potentially hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of resources on the moon and elsewhere.

“Our concern in the West is more about who sets the rules of the road, particularly access to resources,” said Malcolm Davis, a former official with Australia’s defence department who now researches space policy at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in Canberra.