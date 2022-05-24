US ends Russia debt payment exemption

But while the change in US restrictions adds yet another hurdle to getting bond payments to foreign investors, it’s not yet clear if this will be enough to tip Russia over the default line.

For one, bondholders outside the US may still be able to receive the funds. And because most holders of Russian bonds are in Europe, there wouldn’t be enough creditors left short to declare a default, according to ITI Capital, one of Moscow’s biggest brokerages. The threshold is usually holders of 25% of the outstanding bonds.

Russia is scheduled to make about $100m in foreign debt payments on Friday. Given the expiry of the loophole was expected, it started transferring the money last week to get ahead of the new restrictions.

If there’s a failure to pay, Russia then has a grace period of up to 30 days to find a solution, such as it did in early May, when it got money to investors at the last minute after payments were initially blocked.

In all, Russia owes about $1bn in coupon payments through the rest of 2022, but it has plenty of cash, thanks to the billions flooding in weekly from its sales of oil, gas and other commodities.

Not all payments to Americans are barred after May 25. According to a licence issued by the department on April 7, US investors have until June 30 to divest from Russian financial institution Alfa-Bank AO and until July 1 to divest from diamond company Alrosa PJSC.

The rouble — already at a four-year high — was little changed by the announcement. The currency has been the best performer globally this year, gaining about 30% against the dollar.

