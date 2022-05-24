×

News

Uber strikes a deal with Italy’s top taxi dispatcher

Similar partnerships in New York, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Madrid

24 May 2022 - 17:01 Ivan Levingston
Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Uber Technologies has signed a deal with Italy’s largest taxi dispatcher that will add more than 12,000 drivers to the US company’s platform.        

The partnership between the ride-hailing giant and IT Taxi will bring the Uber app to more than 80 new cities in Italy starting from June, Uber said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move follows similar partnerships aimed at easing driver shortages and fare pressure, and San Francisco-based Uber wants to add all taxis to its app by 2025. The Italian deal comes after similar partnerships in New York, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Madrid. 

“The agreement signed with Uber is an important milestone that will progressively bring more rides to the taxi drivers of our consortium,” Loreno Bittarelli, president of IT Taxi, said in the statement. 

Bloomberg

