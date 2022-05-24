Samsung unveils $360bn boost for Korean economy

Samsung plans to increase spending by more than 30% to 450-trillion won (about $360bn) to 2026 to support businesses ranging from chips to drugs as South Korea’s conglomerates grapple with growing economic and supply shocks.

The conglomerate — whose units from Samsung Electronics to Samsung Biologics dominate Korea’s economy — pledged to create 80,000 jobs by the end of 2026, mostly in semiconductors and biopharmaceuticals.

Samsung, run by the scion of one of Korea’s oldest and wealthiest families, is one of a handful of so-called chaebol that are outlining investment plans as the country’s new president takes office. President Yoon Suk-yeol, who began his five-year term on May 10, is a vocal supporter of the conglomerates and has made them a key pillar in his economic growth plans.

The group is focusing particular attention to Samsung Electronics, the crown jewel of a multibillion-dollar empire that spans shipbuilding, technology, health care and finance. The world’s largest maker of smartphones, displays, memory chips and consumer appliances unveiled plans last year to invest $151bn until 2030 to delve deeper into advanced chipmaking. Much of that will go towards its semiconductor division, which is expanding rapidly in an effort to compete with Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in making chips for global names such as Nvidia and Qualcomm.

Samsung’s latest investment blueprint, which overlaps with public pledges made in 2021, comes about a year after family scion Jay Y Lee was freed from jail. The conglomerate’s leader, who was serving a sentence for graft, was paroled just months before of presidential election earlier this year.

Along with the heads of other prominent chaebol, including the Hyundai and SK groups, Samsung is expected to shoulder part of the responsibility for driving growth in a country dealing with rising inflation and supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic and war in Ukraine. Samsung and SK Hynix had pledged investment of more than 510-trillion won of investment in semiconductor research and production in the years to 2030 under a national blueprint devised by the previous president’s administration.

In a statement, the group said about 360-trillion won will be spent domestically and the remainder overseas. Samsung Electronics is building an advanced $17bn chip plant in Texas, a win for the Biden administration as it prioritises supply chain security and greater semiconductor capacity at home. Last week, Joe Biden briefly visited Samsung’s most advanced chipmaking facility on his first trip to Asia as US president, hailing joint efforts on safeguarding supply chain security.

