×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Samsung unveils $360bn boost for Korean economy

World’s largest maker of smartphones, displays, memory chips and consumer appliances says the main focus will be on semiconductors and biopharmaceuticals

24 May 2022 - 15:12 Shinhye Kang
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Samsung plans to increase spending by more than 30% to 450-trillion won (about $360bn) to 2026 to support businesses ranging from chips to drugs as South Korea’s conglomerates grapple with growing economic and supply shocks.

The conglomerate — whose units from Samsung Electronics to Samsung Biologics dominate Korea’s economy — pledged to create 80,000 jobs by the end of 2026, mostly in semiconductors and biopharmaceuticals.

Samsung, run by the scion of one of Korea’s oldest and wealthiest families, is one of a handful of so-called chaebol that are outlining investment plans as the country’s new president takes office. President Yoon Suk-yeol, who began his five-year term on May 10, is a vocal supporter of the conglomerates and has made them a key pillar in his economic growth plans. 

The group is focusing particular attention to Samsung Electronics, the crown jewel of a multibillion-dollar empire that spans shipbuilding, technology, health care and finance. The world’s largest maker of smartphones, displays, memory chips and consumer appliances unveiled plans last year to invest $151bn until 2030 to delve deeper into advanced chipmaking. Much of that will go towards its semiconductor division, which is expanding rapidly in an effort to compete with Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in making chips for global names such as Nvidia and Qualcomm.

Samsung’s latest investment blueprint, which overlaps with public pledges made in 2021, comes about a year after family scion Jay Y Lee was freed from jail. The conglomerate’s leader, who was serving a sentence for graft, was paroled just months before of presidential election earlier this year. 

Along with the heads of other prominent chaebol, including the Hyundai and SK groups, Samsung is expected to shoulder part of the responsibility for driving growth in a country dealing with rising inflation and supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic and war in Ukraine. Samsung and SK Hynix had pledged investment of more than 510-trillion won of investment in semiconductor research and production in the years to 2030 under a national blueprint devised by the previous president’s administration.

In a statement, the group said about 360-trillion won will be spent domestically and the remainder overseas. Samsung Electronics is building an advanced $17bn chip plant in Texas, a win for the Biden administration as it prioritises supply chain security and greater semiconductor capacity at home. Last week, Joe Biden briefly visited Samsung’s most advanced chipmaking facility on his first trip to Asia as US president, hailing joint efforts on safeguarding supply chain security.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

Hyundai plans new EV plant in the US

Hyundai is said to have been in advanced discussions with state officials to build a dedicated EV facility in the US state of Georgia
Companies
2 weeks ago

South Korea’s plans to reopen tungsten mine could break China’s hold

Facility is being revived to extract the metal that is used in technologies ranging from chips to electric vehicles
World
2 weeks ago

China’s Geely buys stake in Renault Korea

Acquisition will free up funds for French carmaker to invest in its electric business
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Would you believe, they’ll put a mine on the moon
News
2.
Biggest solar project deals get approval from ...
News
3.
Russia eases key capital control as rouble surge ...
News
4.
HSBC CEO Noel Quinn rebukes executive for ...
News
5.
Working together in an office does not help ...
News

Related Articles

Samsung records rosy profit but warns of inflation and political risks

News

LAPSUS$ hacked and breached source code for Galaxy, Samsung says

News

Samsung suspends product shipments to Russia as tech squeeze tightens

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.