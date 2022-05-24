Putin opponent Navalny loses appeal against new jail term

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny lost his appeal against a new nine-year prison sentence and will be transferred to a high-security prison in a move that his supporters say is aimed at isolating President Vladimir Putin’s top critic even further.

Navalny, 45, who was already serving a two and a half-year sentence that the European Court of Human Rights called politically motivated, was convicted in March of fraud and contempt of court. He was due to have been set free in 2023.

The Kremlin foe assailed the war in Ukraine in a video-link from behind prison bars with the Moscow appeal court on Tuesday and said Putin’s regime will “burn in hell”. Navalny is currently being held in a jail about 100km from the Russian capital.

Russia has cracked down further on dissent since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in February, labelling those who publicly oppose the war as traitors. The authorities banned Facebook and Instagram as extremist and blocked or shut down independent media.

A human rights activist who has uncovered abuses in the Russian prison system, Vladimir Osechkin, said in an interview with a Navalny YouTube channel that the strict-regime penal colony about 300km from Moscow where the opposition leader will serve his time is used “to house ‘difficult’ inmates from all over Russia to torture them and break their spirit”.

Bloomberg