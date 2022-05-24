×

News

Glencore to appear in US and UK courts ‘to resolve probes’

24 May 2022 - 18:14 Chris Strohm
Glencore has reiterated a February announcement that it expected to resolve US, UK and Brazilian probes this year. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Glencore will appear in court in the US and UK about “proposed resolutions” of investigations into its activities, the miner said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the giant commodities trader reiterated a February announcement that it expects to resolve US, UK and Brazilian probes in 2022.

Glencore has said it is subject to a number of investigations by regulatory and enforcement authorities, including the US department of justice, the US commodity futures trading commission, the UK serious fraud office and the Brazilian federal prosecutor’s office.

News broke in 2018 that Glencore was being investigated by the US for corruption and money laundering. The investigations overshadowed the final years at the helm for its billionaire former CEO Ivan Glasenberg and have made it hard for investors to ignore the industry’s reputation for secrecy and graft.

Glencore said in February it had set aside $1.5bn for a potential settlement. At the time, new CEO Gary Nagle made the clearest admission yet that there had been past wrongdoing and “flaws in our culture”.

Glencore is the largest among a handful of companies that dominate global trading of oil, fuel, metals, minerals and food, though most of its rivals remain privately held. Over the years, the industry has been willing to do business in some of the poorest countries with the most corrupt governments, often relying on middlemen to help secure deals.

In 2021, a former Glencore trader pleaded guilty in the US to participating in an international scheme to bribe officials in Nigeria to win favourable treatment from the state-owned oil company.

Glencore’s operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where it worked with Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, also drew the attention of regulators. 

Bloomberg News

Afrimat eyes ‘future minerals’ after iron ore prices boost performance

Entry into the phosphate and rare earth markets heightens potential for growth, says CEO
Companies
5 days ago

Glencore gets boost from commodity volatility as trading business shines

The group expects its trading business to 'comfortably exceed' a $3.2bn full-year profit guidance
Companies
3 weeks ago

Glencore hits decade milestone on commodities fuelled by Ukraine war

World’s biggest coal shipper also benefits from the global energy crunch
News
1 month ago
