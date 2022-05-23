Swedish fintech Klarna cuts workforce by 10% as debt costs rise

Affordability strain

“The big question around the BNPL sector has always been around the sustainability of the business models in a more normalised credit and interest rate environment,” said Michael Taiano, an analyst at Fitch Ratings.

Extra demand for the services of BNPL providers is likely to be from low-income households, increasing the danger of nonpayment and potentially affecting the lenders’ credit performance, Taiano said.

“Higher inflation and interest rates will put pressure on households’ consumption and payment ability. We believe Klarna might see a higher credit loss level with regards to this, though a short loan book is a mitigating factor,” said Sofie Areskoug, a portfolio manager at Spiltan Fonder, which owns Klarna bonds. Klarna’s loans to customers are for short periods of time.

The firm will continue to hold the bonds as Klarna’s capitalisation and stable ownership — with investors including SoftBank, Sequoia Capital and Permira — indicating that the probability of a default is low, Areskoug said.

Funding costs

Klarna mostly relies on customer deposits from conventional bank accounts it offers in Sweden and Germany to fund its activity, though it also has short-term debt such as floating rate bonds and commercial paper.

A February 2024 floating rate bond saw Klarna’s discount margin — a measure of the credit spread over benchmark borrowing rates — climb to 272 basis points on Friday before dipping slightly on Monday. It is up 120 basis points this year. In other words, in addition to borrowing costs rising everywhere, the extra yield Klarna has to pay to sell more debt is increasing.

Earlier this year, the Swedish company told Bloomberg that 80% to 85% of its activity is funded from customer deposits. This is a stabilising factor, Taiano said, as deposit rates tend to rise much slower than market borrowing rates. But they too are likely to increase in the coming months, with Sweden’s Riksbank forecasting that Sweden’s repo rate will be above 1% by the second quarter of 2023 from 0.25% now, and rising above 1.5% a year after that.

The Klarna spokesperson said interest rate costs were equivalent to just under 6% of Klarna’s total net operating income and about 5% of operating expenses in 2021, so the risks of rising interest rates should be viewed in the context of their small size in relation to the business’s revenues and costs.

Sector losses

Klarna, which now operates in 20 markets globally, is already running at a loss, which almost doubled in 2021 to $487m.

Other BNPL giants are also losing money. San Francisco-based Affirm reported net losses of about $430.9m for the fiscal year ending in June 2021 and Afterpay, acquired by Jack Dorsey’s Block for $29bn in January, reported annual losses had surged to $345.5m in 2021.

The increasingly popular option for shoppers to pay in instalments has also come under increasing scrutiny from regulators. The UK said in 2021 it will intensify regulation on the sector while in May the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection said it had launched an investigation into Klarna’s checkout service.

